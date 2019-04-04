Indian Expat Wins $2.7 Million In Abu Dhabi Raffle Draw

Ravindra Boloor has become the fourth Indian to win the lottery in a row. (Representational)

An Indian expatriate in UAE has won a whopping $2.7 million in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw, becoming the fourth Indian to have won it in a row.

Ravindra Boloor was declared the winner in the draw that was held at the Abu Dhabi International Airport on Wednesday, Khaleej Times reported.

However, Mr Boloor could not be informed about the news immediately as he was in Mumbai, the report said.

His daughter answered the phone, telling the organisers of the draw to call after a week. "Please call after a week. He is out of the country. He is in Mumbai," his daughter was quoted as saying by the report.

