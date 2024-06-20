'Unfortunate': Indian Embassy In Italy After National Dies In Farm Accident

Satnam Singh sustained severe injuries on Monday while working on a farm in Latina.

The Indian Embassy in Italy has expressed its condolences following the tragic death of an Indian national in the city of Latina, Italy. The worker, identified as Satnam Singh, died on Wednesday after being left by the road following an accident that severed his arm.

The Indian embassy confirmed that it is coordinating with local authorities and making efforts to reach out to the family to provide consular assistance.

In a statement posted on X, the embassy stated, "The Embassy is deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of an Indian national in Latina, Italy. We are actively liaising with local authorities. Our immediate priority is to contact the family and offer necessary consular support."

Satnam Singh sustained severe injuries on Monday while working on a farm in Latina, a rural area south of Rome where many Indian migrant workers are employed.

According to Labour Minister Marina Calderone, who addressed parliament, "The Indian agricultural worker involved in a serious accident in the countryside of Latina and left in critical condition... has passed away." She condemned the incident as an act of barbarity and assured that investigations are ongoing with hopes of justice for those responsible.

Reports from the Flai CGIL trade union indicate that Singh, who was working without legal documentation, lost his arm while operating a hay-cutting machine.

"The employers, instead of assisting him, callously abandoned him near his residence," the trade union reported.

Following a distress call from Singh's wife and friends, local police responded promptly and dispatched an air ambulance.

The centre-left Democratic Party condemned the man's treatment, in an area known for the exploitation of workers, as a "defeat for civilisation".