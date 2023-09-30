Indian Diplomat Stopped From Entering UK Gurdwara By Khalistani Extremists

A pro-Khalistani activist was seen blocking Vikram Doraiswami's car in the purported video.

The Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, was stopped from entering a gurdwara in Scotland by Khalistani extremists. The incident comes amid a row over Canada accusing India of involvement in the killing of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

According to a purported video going viral on social media, a pro-Khalistan activist was seen blocking Mr Doraiswami from entering the Glasgow Gurdwara on Albert Drive.

The video shows two men near the High Commissioner's car in the parking area. One of them is seen attempting to open the car door, which has been locked from the inside. The high commissioner's car then leaves the gurdwara premises.

Indian High Commissioner was invited by the gurdwara managing committee. A longer version of purported video shows the Khalistani extremists threatening the gurudwara managing committee staff as well.

There is no immediate reaction from the Indian government. As it is related to the security of the high commissioner, sources say that a police complaint has been filed.

A row erupted after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's alleged that "Indian government agents" were involved in killing of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing. India rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd".

Trudeau has offered no evidence to support his allegation against India, but reports said this was a shared information among an intelligence alliance also including US, UK, Australia and New Zealand. Rejecting the charge, India has accused Canada of providing safe haven to terrorists.

Tensions had been brewing between the two countries since Prime Minister Narendra Modi scolded Trudeau over rising secessionist activities in Canada, during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of G20 summit in Delhi. In 2018, India had reportedly handed him a list of nine Khalistani operatives.