'Go Back To Your Country': Indian Couple Yell At Jewish Man In US

An Indian couple, living in the US, are facing criticism after a video of their anti-Semitic actions circulated on social media. The clip captured the couple, Kurush Mistry and Shailja Gupta, covering posters of kidnapped Israelis with signs bearing the message, "Occupiers face consequences.”

In the video posted on X, formerly Twitter, the couple are seen asking a man to “go back to your country”. The incident, captured by the Jewish man, involved the duo tearing down posters of Israeli civilians kidnapped by Hamas and replacing them with signs that said, "Occupiers face consequences", and “Israel is an apartheid state and commits genocide.”

The woman, Shailja Gupta, went on to insult the Jewish man, calling him an "uneducated prick" and also made inflammatory statements, accusing all Israelis of being “rapists”. The identity of the Jewish man in the video has not been revealed. The encounter reportedly took place on November 9, according to the X post.

Who is Kurush Mistry?

According to Mr Mistry's official LinkedIn account, he is an Oil Analyst at Freepoint Commodities. Prior to this, he worked as a Commodities Trader at MSCI Inc. from August 2009 to July 2014, and as Vice President, Interest Rate Strategist at Barclays Capital from October 2008 to April 2009. He also held a similar role at Lehman Brothers from May 2003 to September 2008.

Mr Mistry completed his Post Graduate Diploma in Management in 2003 from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. He was involved in the Finance Club and Music Club during his time at the institute. He is also an Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) and studied Accounting, Law, and Taxation at The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India from 1997 to 2000.

The user, who had shared the video, later dropped an update, stating that Mr Mistry was fired from his position as an oil analyst at Free Point Global following the incident.

Update: Kurush Mistry was fired from his oil analyst role at @freepointglobal. pic.twitter.com/NKROdTxzEH — Andy Ngô ????️‍???? (@MrAndyNgo) November 12, 2023

Who is Shailja Gupta?

Shailja Gupta has experience as the head of marketing for various Bollywood films, including Ra One, Chennai Express, and Singham Returns. She has received several awards, including the Wharton Social Media Leadership Award, Zee Awards for Best Use of Digital Media, and IO Awards for Best Marketed Film.