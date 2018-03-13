Indian-American Woman Academic Awarded In US

Ms Khator, 62, Chancellor of University of Houston System and President of University of Houston (UH), awarded the 2018 Council of Fellows/Fidelity Investments Mentor Award during the opening plenary of American Council in Education's 100th annual meeting.
The award is bestowed annually to acknowledge the substantial role of mentors in the success of the council's fellows program participants.
Ms Khator assumed her current post in January 2008. She now oversees a four-university system that serves nearly 71,000 students.