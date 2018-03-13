Indian-American Woman Academic Awarded In US The award is bestowed annually to acknowledge the substantial role of mentors in the success of the council's fellows program participants.

Share EMAIL PRINT She is the first ever Indian immigrant to lead a comprehensive research university in the US Houston: Renu Khator, a top Indian-American woman academic, has been awarded by American Council in Education for her role in mentoring professionals.



Ms Khator, 62, Chancellor of University of Houston System and President of University of Houston (UH), awarded the 2018 Council of Fellows/Fidelity Investments Mentor Award during the opening plenary of American Council in Education's 100th annual meeting.



The award is bestowed annually to acknowledge the substantial role of mentors in the success of the council's fellows program participants.



Ms Khator, who was born in Uttar Pradesh and educated at the University of Kanpur, is the UH System's first woman chancellor, UH's first foreign-born president, and the first ever Indian immigrant to lead a comprehensive research university in the US.



Ms Khator assumed her current post in January 2008. She now oversees a four-university system that serves nearly 71,000 students.



