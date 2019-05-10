Hyderabad Man Stabbed To Death In UK, Family Seeks Sushma Swaraj's Help

Mohd Nadeemuddin was allegedly killed by an Asian.

A man from Hyderabad was stabbed to death in London on Wednesday by an unidentified man.

Mohd Nadeemuddin was working at a mall in Tesco supermarket and was living in London for the last six years.

Nadeemuddin was allegedly killed by an Asian, according to a family friend, Faheem Qureshi.

It was after Nadeemuddin's family called the Tesco management to say he did not return home after work that the Tesco employees found him dead in the parking area.

Nadeemuddin's family members have sought help from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help them travel to London.

More details in the case are awaited.



