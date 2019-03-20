2 Indians And A Pakistani Charged For Stealing 900 Juice Boxes In Dubai

The three men are accused of abusing their posts to embezzle nine delivery orders (Representational)

Two Indians and a Pakistani have been charged with stealing 900 juice boxes from a food catering company in Dubai, the media reported on Tuesday.

An Indian warehouse keeper, aged 33, and two transportation workers - a 31-year-old Indian and a 30-year-old Pakistani who are at large - faced trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance, reports the Khaleej Times.

According to public prosecution records, the thefts took place between April 2017 and May 2018 and the goods were worth 23,760 dirhams ($6,460).

The three men are accused of abusing their posts to embezzle nine delivery orders; each order was for 100 boxes.

The warehouse keeper allowed the two accomplices to keep a large quantity of juice boxes when the deliveries were made, instead of depositing them at the warehouse.

They sold the juice later.

They were charged with embezzlement, forgery, use of forged e-documents and criminal complicity.

A ruling will be pronounced on April 15.

