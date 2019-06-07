Eight Indians Among 17 Killed In Bus Crash In Dubai

The bus was travelling from Oman to Dubai with 31 passengers when it crashed into a sign board on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road at around 5:40 PM.

Indians Abroad | Edited by | Updated: June 07, 2019 11:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Eight Indians Among 17 Killed In Bus Crash In Dubai

The image released by Dubai Police shows the roof of the left side of the bus to be severely damaged.


New Delhi: 

At least eight Indians were among the 17 killed after a tourist bus crashed into a traffic signboard, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said today. Nine others, including the bus driver, have been severely injured and are being treated in the city's Rashid Hospital.

The bus was travelling from Oman to Dubai with 31 passengers when it crashed into a sign board on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road at around 5:40 PM, Dubai Police said.

The image tweeted by Dubai Police shows the roof of the left side of the bus to be severely damaged. The police, however, did not mention what led the driver to crash into the traffic sign.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai released the names of those who died in the crash - Rajagopalan, Feroz Khan Pathan, Reshma Feroz Khan Pathan, Deepak Kumar, Jamaludeen Arakkaveettil, Kiran Johnny, Vasudev and Tilakram Jawahar Thakur.

It also expressed condolences and tweeted helpline numbers to extend support to the families of those who died in the crash:

The bus company Mwasalat, owned by Oman government, cancelled its trips on  Muscat-Dubai route till further notice.

In its statement, the bus company said, "Mwasalat has paid great attention to the incident immediately on receipt of the news and has been in direct contact with the competent authorities in Dubai to look into the incident."

Dubai Police Chief Abdullah Al Marri called on drivers to always be alert while driving.

"Sometimes a simple error or negligence during driving leads to serious consequences, as happened this evening, and resulted in the deaths of 17 people of different nationalities," he said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

oman to dubai busdubai bus crashindians who died in dubai crash

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableBharat MovieTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................