5 Facts About Chirag Antil, Indian Student Killed In Canada

Chirag Antil, a 24-year-old Indian student, was shot dead inside his car in South Vancouver, Canada earlier this week.

The Vancouver Police Department (VCD) said that Chirag was found dead inside a vehicle in the area after neighbours reported hearing gunshots on April 12.

In a statement, the authorities informed that the culprits have not been arrested yet and that an investigation is underway.

Here are 5 facts about Chirag Antil:

Chirag Antil was a resident of Sonipat, Haryana. He was the youngest son of Mahavir Antil, a retired employee of the Sugar Mill Department of the Haryana Government. Chirag moved to Vancouver in 2022 to pursue higher studies at the University Canada West (UCW), in British Columbia. After completing his MBA, he started working at a company in Canada after getting a work permit. Chirag's brother Ronit shared in an interview that his younger sibling was a "kind-hearted" person. "I spoke to him last before the accident happened," he said and added that Chirag sounded "happy".

Meanwhile, Chirag's family and the Chief of the National Students' Union of India, Varun Choudhary, have sought the Indian government's intervention in the matter.

Mr Choudhary wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "We urge the Ministry of External Affairs to closely monitor the progress of the investigation and ensure that justice is swiftly served. Additionally, we request the Ministry to extend all necessary support and assistance to the family of the deceased during this difficult time."

Urgent attention regarding the murder of Chirag Antil, an Indian student in Vancouver, Canada. We urge the Ministry of External Affairs to closely monitor the progress of the investigation and ensure that justice is swiftly served. Additionally, we request the Ministry to extend… pic.twitter.com/IWvlfbvqGt

— Varun Choudhary (@varunchoudhary2) April 13, 2024

Chirag's family has also tied up with the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe to repatriate their son's body to India.