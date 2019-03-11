Andhra Pradesh Physician Among 157 Killed In Ethiopia Airlines Crash

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet to Nairobi crashed on Sunday. (Representational)

A US-based physician from Andhra Pradesh was among the 157 killed in the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash on Sunday.

A Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 crashed six minutes after an early-morning takeoff from Addis Ababa Sunday, killing all 149 passengers and eight crew on board.

Nukavarapu Manisha, hailing from Guntur district, was on her way to Nairobi to see her sister who had delivered three baby boys a few days ago.

She was also going to visit her parents Venkateshwar Rao and Bharathi, who were with their elder daughter.

A relative of Manisha tweeted to Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj that her parents were waiting to receive the body in Nairobi. The Minister replied that she had asked Rahul Chhabra, the Indian High Commissioner in Nairobi, to provide all help and assistance.

Four Indians were among those who died in the crash.

After doing a course in medicine from Guntur Medical College, Ms Manisha went to the US for higher studies and was living in Tennessee.

She is listed as one of the resident physicians of Department of Internal Medicine, Quillen College of Medicine, East Tennessee State University.