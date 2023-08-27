Taiwan Gets 'Sabka Mandir' That Strengthens Cultural Bond With India

Taiwan already houses an ISKON templeand a Lord Ganesha temple.

A Hindu temple has been opened in Taiwan as an example of the country's strong cultural ties with India. The driving force behind Sabka Mandir is an Indian expatriate, and owner of a popular restaurant in Taiwan, Andy Singh Arya.

Sharing several glimpses of the prestigious temple in a Facebook post, Andy wrote, “23 years ago I was looking for a Hindu temple in Taiwan when I was alone and in dark nights with no hope. I didn't know Bhagwan [God] will choose me to be a sevak of [the] first Indian temple in Taiwan [Sabka Mandir]. 2023 is [a] remarkable year for the first Indian temple of Taiwan. Sevak Andy just brought the stares, but the wall is [the] community who supported this to happen.”

The inauguration of the Sabka Mandir stands as a historic moment in India-Taiwan relations, reflecting deepening diplomatic ties. Taiwan's plans to establish the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Mumbai, along with an impending migration pact, also highlight the nations' commitment to enhanced cooperation with India. This temple also comes at a time when there is a burgeoning economic collaboration between the two nations, with active bilateral trade and investments in sectors like technology, healthcare, and transportation.