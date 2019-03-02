3-Year-Old Sherin Mathews' Foster Mother Released From Jail.

The death of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews had evoked outrage worldwilde.

The foster mother of Sherin Mathews, the 3-year-old girl found dead in Dallas, US in 2017, has been released from jail after 15 months, after child endangerment charges against her were dropped due to lack of evidence.

Sherin Mathews, adopted by Wesley and Sini Mathews in 2016, was found dead in a culvert near the family home in Texas, two weeks after her family reported her missing.

Sini Mathews was charged after prosecutors said she left her adopted daughter alone at home while she and her husband went to dinner with their other daughter, the night before the Sherin was reported missing.

Coming out of jail Friday, Sini Mathews told reporters she felt "blessed" that charges against her were dismissed and that she has been looking forward to a reunion with her biological daughter, who has been living with family members in Houston. She said that the past 15 months she spent in jail awaiting trial were "challenging".

Her husband Wesley Mathews still faces a capital murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond. His trial is set for May.

In a letter to the 282nd Criminal District Court, the Dallas County District Attorney wrote that "after extensive investigation, it has been determined that the state cannot prove this matter beyond a reasonable doubt at this time... the state respectfully requests that this case be dismissed without prejudice."