2 Sikh Men Attacked In Alleged Hate Crime In New York, 1 Suspect Arrested

The two men were attacked while there were out on a morning walk in Richmond Hills area of New York, US.

Two Sikh men were assaulted in an alleged hate crime incident in Richmond Hills area of New York, US, on Tuesday. The Consulate General of India in New York has condemned the assault, terming it as "deplorble," and said they were in touch with the police who are investigating this incident.

One person has been arrested in connection with the crime, it said.

The attack on the two men - who were on an early morning walk - reportedly took place at the same location where a member of the community was attacked 10 days ago.

According to local media reports, two suspects hit the men with a pole and removed their turbans.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, condemning the attack, tweeted: "Another hateful attack against our Sikh community in Richmond Hill. Both individuals who were responsible must be brought to justice. Anyone with information about this should immediately contact @NYPDnews."

NY State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, the first Punjabi American ever elected to New York State Office, said that there has been an "alarming 200% rise in hate crimes against the Sikh community in recent years".

"I spoke to the NYPD soon after both of this week's incidents against my Sikh American family. I am calling for both incidents to be investigated as hate crimes, and that the perpetrators be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Ms Rajkumar said in a statement.

My statement on today's assault of two Sikh-Americans in Richmond Hill pic.twitter.com/nzPz6hxxwT - Jenifer Rajkumar (@JeniferRajkumar) April 12, 2022

"We will educate all on Sikh culture so that everyone know as I do the generosity and kindness embedded in the Sikh American community," Ms Rajkumar, who is a former Director of Immigration for NY State, added.

Delhi-based Sikh leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, sharing a video of the two Sikh men, called for an investigation into the alleged hate crime.

2nd attack on 2 Sikhs within 10 days exactly at same location in Richmond Hill

Apparently, targeted hate attacks against Sikhs happening in continuation. We condemn this in strong words. These shd be investigated & perpetrators must be held accountable @IndiainNewYork@USAndIndiapic.twitter.com/Ld0RIxIeNn - Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 12, 2022

The attack comes nearly 10 days after an elderly Sikh man was reportedly assaulted in the same area.

Images shared on social media showed the elderly Sikh person with a bloodied turban, face and clothes, after the attack which took place on April 4.

In January this year, a Sikh taxi driver was assaulted at JFK International Airport, with the attacker allegedly calling him "turbaned people" and asking him to "go back to your country".