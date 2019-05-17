2 Indian-American Sikhs Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree In US

The Sikh community in Indiana has shown solidarity with the victims' families (Representational)

Two Indian-American Sikhs died and another was injured when their speeding SUV crashed into a tree in the US state of Indianapolis, according to a media report.

The authorities identified the victims as 19-year-old Varundeep S Bring and 22-year-old Davneet S Chahal, both from Fishers city, a suburb of Indianapolis.

The duo died after their speeding Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) crashed into a tree on Wednesday morning, local 13 WTHR news channel reported Thursday.

"Investigators are working to figure out what led up to the crash," it said.

Davneet, who was driving the SUV, was not wearing his seat belt, police said, adding that the 20-year-old injured youth, Gurjot S Sandhu, has been admitted to a hospital.

The Sikh community in Indiana has shown solidarity with the victims' families.

"Whole City of Fishers, especially the Sikh community, is shocked and heartbroken to hear the tragic death of two young boys," said prominent Sikh activist and founder of SikhsPAC Gurinder Singh Khalsa. "The loss is unfathomable and irrecoverable..."

