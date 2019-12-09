16-Year-Old Indian Girl Allegedly Jumps Off 6th Floor Flat In Dubai, Dies: Report

A relative said she had complained of headache and took medicine before going to bed.

In yet another suspected case of teen suicide in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a 16-year-old Indian girl was killed after falling off the window of her sixth floor apartment in Umm Al Quwain, two days after the first girl died in Sharjah, sources said.

The Umm Al Quwain incident took place on Sunday, while the Sharjah accident occurred on December 6, Gulf News reported.

Though both cases were suspected as suicides, the police were yet to officially confirm it as investigations were still underway, the sources said on Monday.

Umm Al Quwain Police said the victim, who originally hails from Kerala, had been suffering from psychological problems for two months and was being treated in a clinic in Sharjah.

A relative said she had complained of headache and took medicine before going to bed on Saturday night.

The police said the girl was sleeping with her mother and grandmother in the same room. But on Sunday morning, she got up and opened the window of the apartment and jumped.

Meanwhile, the Sharjah victim, who fell from the 10th floor of her apartment, was reportedly a student at an Indian school.