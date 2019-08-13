Zomato Riders' Strike 'Nothing To Do With Food Or Religion': CEO To Staff

A group of Zomato riders in Howrah claimed they were "forced to deliver beef and pork"

The Zomato delivery workers' protest in West Bengal's Howrah has "nothing to do with food or religion or beliefs", the company's founder has said in an email to staff, warning against "conflating meaningful work and livelihood opportunities with false outrage about religion and personal food choices."

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, in an email urging his staff to "ignore the noise and not get distracted" writes, "This 'protest', confined to a handful of delivery partners, is limited to the Howrah area of Kolkata and not across West Bengal, as some wildly exaggerated reports make it out to be. The issue was primarily related to a recent rate card correction in that area, something which we routinely do."

A group of Zomato delivery workers in Howrah, which is just outside Kolkata, have been on strike for a week and have said they will not deliver food containing beef or pork. "The company is not listening to our demands and forcing us to deliver beef and pork against our will. Hindus have a problem delivering beef while Muslims do not want to deliver pork. We are forced to deliver such things," Mausin Akhtar, an employee, has been quoted as telling news agency ANI.

In his email, Mr Goyal explains that the resentment is linked to a system in which rate cards are corrected when order density increases. "Our delivery partners keep earning the same amount of money as before after the rate card correction, and our unit economics become better, making the business more sustainable. This allows us to expand and continue to create more employment opportunities for more delivery partners," says the mail, asserting that the choice to continue work with Zomato lies with the delivery partner.

"Occasionally, a handful of delivery riders don't understand the rate card corrections and start protesting against the change. In this case in Howrah, instead of constructive engagement with their local Zomato execs, these riders approached a local politician and deliberately framed the issue incorrectly," Mr Goyal writes.

"We know this because we took a look in our order database and there were zero orders from local homes for any item containing pork in the last three months in that entire area. There was one order of a food item containing beef but the customer cancelled that order before it was executed, let alone delivered. While I wanted to give you the facts about what was ordered-or not ordered by households in that area-that is actually besides the point."

The workers' protest drew much attention after the involvement of the politician, Sanjeev Kumar Shukla, listed on Facebook as in-charge BJP membership programme and secretary, BJP Uttar Howrah Mandal. The protest was reportedly triggered by the buzz that a beef biryani outlet was being added to Zomato's list of restaurants in Howrah.

