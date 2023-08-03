Zomato Turns Profitable, Reports First-Ever Quarterly Gain

Zomato reported its first quarterly profit on Thursday. (Representational)

Zomato reported its first quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by a tax gain and strong orders on its food delivery and quick commerce platforms.

The company reported a profit of Rs 2 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

Zomato, which also runs grocery delivery service Blinkit, said consolidated revenue from operations rose 70.9% to Rs 2,416 crore in the first quarter.

That beat analysts average estimate of Rs 2,286 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)