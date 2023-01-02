Zomato Co-Founder Resigns: 5 Facts On Gunjan Patidar

Gunjan Patidar was among the first batch of employees at Zomato and built the core tech systems there, the food aggregator said in a statement.

"Over the last ten-plus years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable," the company said.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Gunjan managed all tech verticals at Zomato. He played a key role in nurturing tech talent and the deployment of new customer-oriented products.

Before joining Zomato in December 2008, he worked as a software engineer at Cyient.