Zomato CEO's Wife Grecia Munoz's Post For 'Entrepreneur Of The Year' Husband

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal was named 'Entrepreneur of the Year' at the NDTV Indian Of The Year awards on Friday and his wife Grecia Munoz was present with him at the event to cheer him on.



Posting photos from the event on her Instagram, the former model who married the Zomato CEO married a few months ago, shared the news with all her followers.



"And the award goes to...." she captioned a series of Instagram stories that showed Mr Goyal receiving the award from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the couple posing for pictures. The former model captioned the photo with a simple white heart emoji.



The couple returned to India last month after their honeymoon and Ms Munoz's Instagram says she is "now at home in India". The buzz over their marriage started after Mr Goyal shared a picture with Ms Munoz on Instagram with heart emojis. He was previously married to Kanchan Joshi whom he met at IIT Delhi.



Ms Munoz is a Mexican-born model now living in Delhi who has in the past also hosted television shows. She stepped away from modelling to focus on her luxury consumer products startup



The Zomato founder recently faced a backlash over the launch of the "Pure veg" mode in the food delivery app which was later withdrawn after feedback from customers.

"You made us understand the unintended consequences of this rollout. All the love, and all the brickbats were all so useful - and helped us get to this optimal point. We are always listening, without unnecessary ego, or pride," he said thanking social media users. .