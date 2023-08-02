'Zero Tolerance For Corruption': Rahul Gandhi's Message in Karnataka

The Congress now has the huge task of implementing election promises in Karnataka.

Congress's Rahul Gandhi made it clear to the senior leaders of the party today that there will be zero tolerance on corruption -- indicating that it could be a big plank in the party's campaign against the BJP. The message was delivered at a meeting in Karnataka, where several leaders has come under the scanner of central agencies. But the party has won a sweeping victory in the election held earlier this year, riding the largescale corruption and bribery allegations against the previous Basavaraj Bommai government.

"There should be no allegation of corruption and we have to deliver to the people the promises made and ensure there is no let up on this," he was quoted as saying by sources after the meeting with leaders in Karnataka.

"Senior leaders and ministers will have to work together and will be held accountable in the parliamentary constituencies they have been allotted," Mr Gandhi said according to sources.

Having won a huge mandate in Karnataka, the Congress now has the huge task of implementing the election promises made -- one of which was clean governance. It was a promise that carried much weight in view of the "40 per cent" bribery allegations against the BJP government led by Mr Bommai.



Congress to reach out to the beneficiaries of various schemes and hold meetings with them

Meeting poll promises is also crucial in view of the general elections due next year. The Congress aims to keep the 42 per cent votes it received in the state -- where the BJP won a majority of the parliamentary seats in 2019.

Sources said the party has factored in the circumstances where the BJP goes it alone in the election, as well as the possibility of facing a combination of the BJP and HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal Secular.

While the meeting held today was aimed at strategising for the 2024 elections, it also gained significance in view of the discontent within the ruling party. As many as 30 legislators have written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the party leadership, expressing concern over non-implementation of development works in their constituencies, and functioning of certain ministers, news agency Press Trust of India has reported.