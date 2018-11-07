'Zero' Makers Responds To BJP Lawmaker's Complaint Against Movie

"Zero" stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif

In reply to the complaint filed against Shah Rukh Khan's "Zero", the makers of the upcoming film have stated that film has no intention to hurt any religious sentiments.

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) general secretary, Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday filed a complaint against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community in his upcoming venture "Zero".

In the complaint, Mr Sirsa alleged that in the promo of the movie, actor Shah Rukh Khan has been shown wearing 'Gatra Kirpan' (Article of Sikh Faith), which has created an outrage among Sikh community worldwide.

In response to the allegations, team "Zero" has issued a statement that reads, "The image shows a dagger popularly known as 'Katar' in the Indian subcontinent and is nowhere close to a 'Kirpan' that carries the distinguished blessing of being Khalsa."

They clarified that the makers have been careful not to hurt the feelings of any community, including the Sikh community.

"The concern is duly noted and we wish to respectfully clarify that the film does not depict a 'Kirpan' but in fact has used what is commonly known as 'Katar'," the document stated.

"The film is about celebrating incompleteness and to tell a heartfelt story. We trust you (MLA Manjit Singh Sirsa) will appreciate our stand that any concern this may cause is completely inadvertent," the statement concluded.

The film "Zero" is an upcoming venture of Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and is directed by Anand L. Rai.