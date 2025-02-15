Zepto Delivering Skoda Kylaq In 10 Minutes? Here's The Truth

Social media users recently shared posts claiming the quick-commerce company Zepto has offered to deliver Skoda cars within 10 minutes following its partnership with Skoda India.

However, the PTI Fact Check Desk investigated and found this claim false. Zepto confirmed to the Desk that it launched a campaign to generate curiosity around the Skoda Kushaq test drives. The campaign was not about full-scale vehicle delivery service.

Claim

On February 6, an X (formerly Twitter) user shared a post claiming that Zepto will deliver cars to your doorstep within 10 minutes after it partners with Skoda India Cars.

The post's caption read: "Big news! Skoda and Zepto are partnering to deliver cars in just 10 minutes."

Here is the link and archive link to the post, and below is a screenshot.

Investigation

The Desk ran the viral image through Google Lens and found several other users shared it with a similar claim. Two such posts can be seen here and here, with their archive versions available here and here respectively.

We first scanned Zepto's official handle and found an Instagram post dated February 4. The caption read: "Humare pass mixer hai, phone hai, tablet hai, aur abb...Coming soon on 8th Feb! #SkodaIndia #SkodaIndiaNewEra #LetsExplore." Skoda India shared the post on its official Instagram account.

Here is the link to the post, and below is a screenshot.

The Desk conducted a customised keyword search on Google to find relevant media reports. It came across a report by HT Auto, dated February 6, whose headline read: "Test drive delivered in 10 minutes: Zepto to bring Skoda Kylaq straight to your doorstep."

Here is the link to the report, as well as a screenshot.

Another report was also published by Outlook startup on February 10, whose headline read: "Zepto's 10-Min Skoda Test-Drive Delivery: Can Q-Commerce Deliver Products Like Cars?"

Here is the link to the report.

The Desk also came across a LinkedIn post by Aadit Palicha, Co-Founder and CEO of Zepto, dated February 6, 2025. The post mentioned that they are not delivering cars in 10 minutes yet.

"No, We're Not Delivering Cars in 10 Minutes... yet. We've seen the headlines-Skoda & Zepto delivering cars in 10 minutes?! We love the energy, but let's clear things up: you won't be ordering a Skoda Kylaq from the Zepto app (as tempting as that sounds). What you can get in 10 minutes? A test drive of the Skoda Kylaq for now :) But... who knows what the future holds?" wrote the CEO.

Here is the link, and below is a screenshot.

Further, the Desk emailed the Zepto PR team, who clarified that the teaser was meant to generate curiosity around a test drive of the Skoda Kylaq for now, not a full-scale vehicle delivery.

"Regarding your query on the latest Zepto X Skoda teaser campaign. To clarify, as Aadit Palicha, Co-founder & CEO of Zepto, shared on LinkedIn, Zepto is not delivering cars in 10 minutes. The teaser was meant to generate curiosity about a test drive of the Skoda Kylaq for now, not a full-scale delivery of vehicles," read the email response from the team.

Subsequently, the Desk concluded that Zepto would give a test drive from Skoda Kylaq and not deliver cars in 10 minutes.

CLAIM

Zepto will deliver cars in 10 minutes as it partners with Skoda.

FACT

Zepto partnered with Skoda to provide a test drive for now and not a full-scale delivery of vehicles.

CONCLUSION

Multiple social media users shared a post claiming that Zepto would deliver cars in 10 minutes after partnering with Skoda India. In its investigation, the Desk found that a teaser was meant to generate curiosity about a test drive of the Skoda Kylaq for now, not a full-scale delivery of vehicles. The viral photo was shared with a false claim on social media.

This story was originally published by PTI Fact Check, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)