Watch: Indian Army Soldiers Display Hand-To-Hand Combat Skills During 'Yudh Abhyas 2022'

Indian Army men showing their proficiency in unarmed combat.

In Auli, Uttarakhand, the 18th edition of the Indo-US joint training exercise "Yudh Abhyas 22" is taking place. The objective of this yearly training session between Indian and American soldiers is to share best practises, strategies, techniques, and operational procedures between the two forces.

News agency ANI posted a series of videos from the training programme that have gone viral online.

The Indian Army's impressive unarmed fighting prowess was shown in one of the several videos published by the agency. The caption says, "Display of unarmed combat skills by Indian Army soldiers during the Exercise Yudh Abhyas going on in Auli, Uttarakhand."

In a different video of the same drill, Army soldiers could be seen practising with a kite with the goal of teaching it to hunt down enemy drones. The video has been captioned, "A kite trained by the Indian Army to prey on drones displayed in action at the ongoing Indo-US wargame Yudhabhyas in Auli, Uttarakhand."

"US Army soldiers of 2nd Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division and Indian Army soldiers from the ASSAM Regiment are participating in the exercise. The training schedule focuses on employment of an integrated battle group under Chapter VII of the UN mandate. The schedule includes all operations related to peacekeeping and peace enforcement. The troops from both nations are working together to achieve common objectives. The joint exercise also focuses on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. Troops from both nations will practice launching of swift and coordinated relief efforts in the wake of any natural calamity," a government release about the event mentioned.

The previous edition of the exercise was conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska (USA) in October 2021.