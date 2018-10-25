Jagan Reddy Stabbed At Vizag Airport By Man Taking Selfie With Him

YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy is escorted by police at Vishakhapatnam airport

Andhra Pradesh politician Jaganmohan Reddy suffered minor injuries on Thursday after being stabbed by a canteen worker at the Vishakhapatnam airport. The police have identified the attacker as "Sriniwas".

The 45-year-old YSR Congress leader was seen with blood on his left shoulder after being stabbed with a sharp object -- a small blade apparently used in bird fights. The wound is not life-threatening but the incident exposed lapses in security at the airport, where each person is screened with metal detectors.

The attacker allegedly entered the VIP lounge and approached Mr Reddy, claiming he wanted to take a selfie with him. When the politician obliged, he pretended to take a picture and then struck him with the knife.

He was immediately dragged away by the police and taken into custody.

According to the police, the attacker said he did not want Jaganmohan Reddy to come to power.

The attacker used a pointed metal tool used in cock-fights to goad the birds into fighting

Mr Reddy was waiting for his flight to Hyderabad for a court appearance tomorrow when he was attacked.

A YSR Congress leader alleged a "conspiracy by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government". A leader said: "Srinivas is a staff with airport canteen run by TDP leader Harsha Vardhan."

A spokesperson of the TDP led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called it "unfortunate" that Jaganmohan Reddy had blamed the ruling party. "Security at the airport comes under a central agency. We condemn the incident and will conduct a thorough inquiry," said Lanka Dinakar, rubbishing the allegations.