YouTuber Arrested For 'Sexually Harassing' Co-Star In Hyderabad

YouTuber Prasad Behera.

A 38-year-old YouTuber in Hyderabad was arrested on Wednesday on charges of sexually harassing a 32-year-old woman, who acted with him in a web series, police said.

The case against Prasad Behera was registered on the basis of a complaint by the woman at Jubilee Hills Police Station.

According to the police, the woman said that Mr Behera abused, misbehaved with, and sexually harassed her on multiple occasions during the shooting of the web series.

Following the complaint, a case was registered against Mr Behera, and he was subsequently arrested, a police officer said. He has been sent to police custody for 14 days, the officer added.