'Youth Were Compelled To Take Up Guns': Amit Shah Attacks Communists

"Communists and Congress allowed cross-border infiltration in large numbers," Amit Shah said

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the Communists gave guns to the youth while Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that they got access to gadgets like laptops for progress in their lives.

Amit Shah was addressing a public meeting at Kumarghat under the Unakoti district of Tripura. He said that wherever the Communists ruled, people did not even get the basics for life.

"Health, education and other basic minimum support were denied to the citizens. People were intentionally kept poor and youth were compelled to take up arms. But, Prime Minister Modi made sure that every youth got access to laptops. In the North East, over 10,000 misguided youth who were associated with proscribed organisations laid down arms and joined mainstream life," he said

He also cited the instance of the Bru accord and said that the Government of India ensured a dignified life for the displaced Bru migrants who were forced to live in hell-like situations.

"The BJP-led centre has set up new villages for them across the state. And, they are now living a dignified life," said Mr Shah.

Highlighting the hike in fund allocations for Tripura, the Home Minister said, "When Congress government was in power for two terms, Tripura received Rs 40,183 crore in total from the central government. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ten years, Tripura has received Rs 98,000 crore. Additionally, Rs 20,000 crore was sanctioned for infrastructure development which comprises Rs 17,000 crore for roads, Rs 2,000 crore for railways and Rs 1,000 crore for airports."

Accusing the Left Front led previous governments of endorsing infiltration for political gains, Mr Shah said once Prime Minister Narendra Modi is voted to power, the Centre will put a complete full stop on cross border infiltration.

"The Communists created division and let the Jati and Janjati fight each other. In terms of development, they are a big zero. Communists and Congress allowed cross-border infiltration in large numbers. Under the BJP-led central government, borders have been secured and instances of cross-border infiltration reduced by 90 per cent. If PM Modi gets a third term, infiltration through international borders will stop completely," Mr Shah added.

The Home Minister slammed the Communist Party for its attempts to erase the accomplishments and pro-people activities of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya from history.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government in an act of showing respect to the glorious king renamed Agartala International Airport in his name. His statue was set up at the airport entrance as well. A statue of the king who worked extensively for the interest of his people will be set up in the tribal museum as well," Mr Shah added.

Stating that the development of tribal areas is a priority of the central government, the Union Home Minister said, "Recently we have signed an accord with Tipra Motha Party. The opposition parties, especially communists are trying hard to spew venom against this agreement. I would like to assure every citizen of this state, that all the problems faced by the Janajati people will be solved. This is my commitment. The Prime Minister has announced that three crore more houses will be built under the centrally sponsored housing scheme. I want to assure all my tribal brothers and sisters that not a single person from the indigenous communities will be left out of the scheme. We will ensure that each of the tribal citizens can have his own house."

Mr Shah also lauded Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and his predecessor Biplab Kumar Deb for their contribution to the development of Tripura. He said, "Under the leadership of both the leaders Tripura has now started walking on the path of development rejecting all and refusing all sorts of negativity. I am told that 87,000 didis associated with Self Help Groups have attained the title of Lakhpati didis. The new target is to make sure 3.5 lakh didis of Tripura can achieve the same feat. Several projects like SEZ, International Cricket Stadium, and Ekalavya Model Schools are nearing completion here."

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharjee, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik BJP candidates for both the seats, Ministers and MLAs belonging to BJP and ally parties--IPFT and Tipra Motha--attended the grand public meeting held at Kumarghat's PWD maidan.

