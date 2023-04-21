Youth Congress Chief Charged After Harassment Allegation By Colleague

Mr Srinivas has denied the allegations and filed a defamation suit against Angkita Dutta. (File)

Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV was charged with "outraging a woman's modesty, criminal intimidation, and sexual harassment by making sexually coloured remarks" by the Assam police on Friday.

The charge is based on a complaint by the party's former youth wing chief Angkita Dutta that she registered at Dispur Police station on Wednesday. She has also recorded her statement before a magistrate, which means she cannot change her statement now.

The ambit of charges filed against Srinivas BV in the First Information Report (FIR) include outraging a woman's modesty, sexual harassment by making sexually coloured remarks, criminal intimidation, assault, and wrongful restraint.

Additionally, the National Commission for Women also took suo moto cognizance of the case based on Ms Dutta's tweet and sought a probe by the Assam Police. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police, which is conducting the inquiry, will send a report to the commission.

Notably, this is a separate probe from the FIR filed at Dispur Police station.

Angkita Dutta alleged that Mr Srinivas and another IYC leader, Vardhan Yadav, had discriminated against her based on her gender and had used foul language to threaten her. Ms Dutta also claimed that she informed the party leadership about the issue but no action was taken.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) found Ms Dutta's allegations "baseless and politically motivated", sources said.

Furthermore, Assam Congress also issued a show-cause notice to Ms Dutta yesterday, and asked her to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against her within 24 hours.

She has since responded to the notice and the reply shall be shared with the AICC which will finally determine the action to be taken. Sources said that Assam Congress will take strong disciplinary action against the allegation and will likely suspend Ms Dutta from the party.

Mr Srinivas has denied the allegations and filed a defamation suit against Angkita Dutta for using "unparliamentary and defamatory" words against him. He is currently campaigning for the Congress in Karnataka ahead of the assembly elections next month.