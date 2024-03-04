'You're Not A Layman': Supreme Court Raps MK Stalin's Son On Sanatana Row

Udhayanidhi Stalin had said that Sanatana Dharma is against social justice and equality.

The Supreme Court today slammed Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his controversial statement advocating the "eradication" of Sanatana Dharma. A bench, consisting of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, questioned the minister's decision to approach the top court after making inflammatory remarks, stating that as a minister, he should be well aware of the consequences of his words.

"You abuse your right under Article 19(1)(a) (of the Constitution). You abuse your right under Article 25. Now you are exercising your right under Article 32 (to file plea in the Supreme Court)? Do you not know the consequences of what you said? You are not a layman. You are a minister. You should know the consequences," the Supreme Court bench said before adjourning the matter to March 15.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin, made the controversial statement during a conference in September 2023. He said that Sanatana Dharma is against social justice and equality and should be "eradicated." The remark ignited a massive backlash, particularly from BJP leaders who criticised the minister's comparison of Sanatana Dharma to diseases like dengue and malaria.

The controversy escalated on social media, with the BJP accusing the Congress of supporting a "genocidal" call against Sanatana Dharma.

Udhayanidhi Stalin responded to the criticism on social media, denying that he called for the genocide of those following Sanatana Dharma. He argued that Sanatana Dharma perpetuates social divisions based on caste and religion and is fundamentally opposed to equality and social justice. The Tamil Nadu minister said he was ready to present the extensive writings of social activist Periyar and Dr BR Ambedkar, who conducted in-depth research on Sanatana Dharma.

"I am ready to present the extensive writings of Periyar and Ambedkar, who conducted in-depth research on Sanatana Dharma and its negative impact on society in any forum. Let me reiterate the crucial aspect of my speech: I believe, like the spread of diseases like COVID-19, Dengue, and Malaria by mosquitoes, that Sanatana Dharma is responsible for many social evils," Udhayanidhi Stalin wrote in a social media post last year.

"I am prepared to confront any challenges that come my way, whether in a court of law or the people's court. Stop spreading fake news," he added.