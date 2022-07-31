'You're Alive Because Of Narendra Modi': Bihar Minister's Vaccine Praise

If you are alive, the credit goes to Narendra Modi. He developed the Covid vaccine. the minister said

Bihar minister Ram Surat Rai on Friday heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership India ran the world's biggest vaccination drive during the Covid-19 pandemic, and credited him for saving the lives of Indians.

"If you are alive, the credit goes to Narendra Modi. He developed the vaccine during the covid pandemic and administered its free doses to people in the country," Ram Surat Rai said while addressing a public meeting in Muzaffarpur.

The Bihar BJP leader said that several countries are still battling the economic impact of the pandemic, but in India, work is being done at a fast pace to strengthen the economy.

"Talk to Pakistanis - we have seen the situation there through television reports. We Indians are still at peace," Mr Rai added.

The country crossed the milestone of administering 200 crore vaccination doses on July 17 this year, 18 months after the vaccination drive began in the country.

Ahead of Independence Day, the centre has announced a special drive -'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava' - to provide free precaution doses to people aged 18 years and above from July 15 to September 30, 2022.

PM Modi earlier this month said the government's decision to administer free booster doses of the Covid vaccine to all citizens aged above 18 will further India's vaccination coverage and create a healthier country.