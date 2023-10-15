'Your Visit To...': PM Modi Urges Amitabh Bachchan To See These 2 Places

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today responded to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan's post about the former's visit to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples. He also invited the actor to visit Rann Utsav in Kutch. PM Modi also added that Mr Bachchan's visit to the Statue of Liberty in Vadodara is also due.

On Saturday, Mr Bachchan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "T 4799 - The religiosity .. the mystery .. the divinity of Kailash Parbat , has been intriguing me for long." However, he added that he will never be able to visit the place. "And the tragedy is that I shall never be able to visit it in person," he said on the platform. A lot of users asked him about his well-being and his reasons for not being able to go there.

Replying to the same, the Prime Minister said, "My visit to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples was truly mesmerising. In the coming weeks, Rann Utsav is starting and I would urge you to visit Kutch. Your visit to Statue of Unity is also due."

Meanwhile, PM Modi offered prayers at the Gauri Kund, a holy site for Hindus, in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand and caught a glimpse of the Adi Kailash on October 12. He began his daylong visit to the border state by catching a glimpse of the Adi Kailash peak, believed to be the abode of Shiva. He was wearing a traditional outfit, complete with a white turban and a 'ranga' (upper body garment).

He also performed aarti at the Shiva Parvati temple along the banks of Parvati Kund in Jolingkong and meditated with folded hands in front of the Adi Kailash peak. From there, he reached the Gunji village and interacted with the locals and attended an exhibition that had local artefacts on display, accompanied by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

On the other hand, "Big B'' recently celebrated his 81st birthday. He shared a collage featuring an image from his Wednesday evening greet and meet session on Instagram and thanked his fans and supporters. He wrote in the caption, "This love and affection is beyond any effort to repay it .. blessed and filled with unending gratitude."

