'Your Laughter...': Raghav Chadha's Insta Post On Parineeti's 36th Birthday

Raghav Chadha posted several photos of him and wife Parineeti Chopra on her 36th birthday

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha posted several photos of him and wife Parineeti Chopra on Instagram as the actor celebrated her 36th birthday.

The photos include those taken abroad when they had gone on a holiday.

Mr Chadha also posted some poetic lines to wish her.

"Your laughter, your voice, your beauty, your grace - sometimes I wonder how God fit so much magic into one person," he said in the post that received over 1.6 lakh 'likes' in five hours.

"As you grow more stunning and wiser on your birthday today, I hope all your dreams come true. You, Paru, are my most precious gift and I'll keep doing everything I can to make you smile even more. Happy birthday, my princess," Mr Chadha said.

Showering birthday love on Parineeti Chopra, sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a beautiful beach selfie of the 'Ishaqzaade' actor on Instagram. In the image, Parineeti Chopra is sporting a black monokini and trendy sunglasses.

"Happy birthday Tisha. Sending you lots of love on your special day," Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote.

Parineeti Chopra's brother Shivang Chopra also shared an adorable birthday wish featuring a photo taken in London. He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday, dude!"

Parineeti Chopra, who is currently in Delhi, celebrated her second Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha. They got married on September 24, 2023.