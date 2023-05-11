'You Left Ideology...': D Fadnavis On Uddhav Thackeray's 'Moral grounds' Jab

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray left his ideology for power while his successor Eknath Shinde chose ideology over power, said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today, welcoming the Supreme Court order on last year's Shiv Sena mutiny.

Eknath Shinde will not resign, he asserted after the Supreme Court refused to restore the Uddhav Thackeray government and that Mr Shinde was rightfully invited to form government after Mr Thackeray resigned.

His remarks came after Mr Thackeray called for Mr Shinde's resignation like he did during the rebellion.

"Today Uddhav Thackeray said that he resigned on moral grounds. You got elected in an alliance with BJP and then formed government with NCP and Congress. Where did your moral go at that time? You left ideology for power, Shinde left power and joined us in the opposition for ideology," he said.

Citing the court order, he said the Speaker will decide on the disqualification of MLAs. "For the purpose of the 10th schedule (of Constitution), the Speaker will decide who the political party is," he added.

The Election Commission in February recognised the Eknath Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena, paving its way to lay claim to the party's name and bow-and-arrow election symbol.