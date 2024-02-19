You Can't Recharge Paytm FASTag After March 15. Know How To Buy New One

Paytm Payments Bank has been asked by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to wind down its operations. The central bank in January ordered Paytm Payments Bank, an associate of Paytm, to stop accepting any fresh deposits in its account, or popular wallet, from February 29. The deadline has now been extended to March 15.

No further deposits or credit transactions or top ups will be allowed in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc after March 15, the RBI said.

Existing Paytm FASTags can be used to pay tolls using the balance already in the account, but no top-ups will be allowed after March 15.

How to deactivate Paytm FASTag?

1. Dial 1800-120-4210 and provide your registered mobile number and the Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) or the Tag ID.

2. A Paytm customer support agent will confirm the closure of your FASTag.

Alternatively:

1. You can open the Paytm app and tap on the profile icon.

2. Select "Help & Support" and navigate to "Banking Services & Payments" > "FASTag."

3. Click on "Chat with us" and request the executive to deactivate your account.

How to buy a new FASTag online?

1. Download the "My FASTag" app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store and click on "Buy FASTag" to access the e-commerce link.

2. Purchase the FASTag, and it will be delivered to your address.

For Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fastaguser&hl=en_IN

For iOS - https://apps.apple.com/in/app/my-fastag/id1492581255

How to activate your FASTag online?

1. Open the "My FASTag" app and click on "Activate FASTag."

2. Select either Amazon or Flipkart.

3. Enter the FASTag ID or scan the QR code.

4. Input your vehicle details and your new FASTag will be activated.

You can also buy a FASTag from the following banks:

Remember, having multiple FASTags for one vehicle isn't allowed and only the latest FASTag linked to the vehicle will remain active.