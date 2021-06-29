Yogini Ekadashi 2021: Date, Time, Significance Of Ekadashi, Fasting Rules

Yogini Ekadashi 2021: Know all about Yogini Ekadashi dedicated to Lord Vishnu

Know all about Yogini Ekadashi: One of the most important Ekadashi vrats, the Yogini Ekadashi falls in the Krishna Paksha tithi or New Moon in the month of Ashadha, according to the Hindu calendar. Yogini Ekadashi falls between the significant Nirjala Ekadashi and the Devshayani Ekadashi. The rituals and fast of Yogini Ekadashi begin on the Dashami tithi. Fasting on Yogini Ekadashi is considered the most important among all Ekadashi fasts by many devotees of Lord Vishnu.

Yogini Ekadashi 2021 Date and time

Yogini Ekadashi Vrat is on Monday, July 5

Ekadashi tithi begins at 7:55 PM on July 4

Ekadashi tithi ends at 10:30 PM on July 5

Yogini Ekadashi Parana or time to break the fast is on July 6, between 5:33 AM and 8:18 AM

On the Parana day Dwadashi ends at 12.25 AM

The Significance of Yogini Ekadashi

On Yogini Ekadashi, Narayan, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu is worshipped. Devotees of Lord Vishnu believe that observing Yogini Ekadashi Vrat brings happiness and prosperity in their lives. People who observe this vrat have simple satvik food before sunset on Dashami night. The next day, after taking a bath, devotees make a vow of fasting.

Lord Vishnu and the household deity are worshipped on Ekadashi. Devotees read the story or katha of Yogini Ekadashi before doing aarti and concluding the puja. Many people worship the Peepal tree on this day. According to scriptures, reciting Vishnu Mantra or Vishnu Sahasranamam is imporant on Yogini Ekadashi.