Rajasthan's Pushkar Temple, Ajmer Dargah Reopen With COVID-19 Protocols

Ajmer Sharif Dargah reopend for visitors with Covid linked protocols in place

The two famous religious sites in Rajasthan - Pushkar's Brahma Temple and the Ajmer Sharif Dargah - reopened on Monday. The state government gave persmission to reopen places of worship but with strict Covid-linked guidelines in place. Devotees were seen at the religious sites offering prayers. At Pushkar, the administration of the Brahma Temple, on Sunday, made all preparations to ensure that devotees adhere to the Covid protocols. The doors of the Pushkar temple were opened for the common people at 5 AM.

"All preparations regarding the Covid protocols have been made. The police force has been duly deployed. The temple will remain open from 5 AM to 4 PM daily for the devotees," Temple manager, Ganesh Vaishnav was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

At Ajmer Sharif Dargah, devotees are being allowed to visit and strict protocols like wearing face masks and maintaining social distance are in place. The offering of chaddars and flowers have been prohibited for now, according to the authorities of Khwaja Garib Nawaz.

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah was shut on April 15 due to coronavirus-forced restrictions and lockdown in the horrific second phase of the pandemic. Ajmer Sharif is a revered Sufi shrine dedicated to saint Moinuddin Chisti.