'Light Diyas For Lord Ram': Yogi Adityanath's Teaser For Diwali

Yogi Adityanath organised Deepotsav in Ayodhya last year as the city celebrated it in grandeur. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath today advised that people "light a diya in the name of Lord Ram" and the "programme" may be taken forward from Diwali, triggering excitement among the right-wing groups that have been demanding that the building of a Ram temple in Ayodhya be fast forwarded.

Lighting a diya in the Ram temple this Diwali, has been made into an initiative by Yogi Adityanath's party, the BJP. A hashtag "Jalao ek diya Ram Mandir ke naam ka", has also been started on social media to depict "the faith of pilgrims and worshippers", his party colleague and Union minister Vijay Goel said.

"To fulfill what you want, I advise you to light a diya in the name of Lord Ram, because it will happen very soon," Yogi Adityanath said in Bikaner on Saturday. "We need to have true dedication and the dedication will help us make it a reality. It is time to make it a reality. We have to take this programme forward from Diwali," he said.

The remark added to the expectations triggered by Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, who promised that Yogi Adityanath will unveil a grand plan for the temple construction this Diwali. "Our chief minister has surely made a plan for (constructing) the Ram temple at Ayodhya. Just wait, he will share the good news once Diwali is here," Mr Pandey told reporters when asked about the government's plans for the festive season.

The hearing on the title suit on Ayodhya will begin in the Supreme Court is expected to begin on October 29 and the BJP, which has promised its supporters a temple, is hoping for a decision before next year's national election. But pending a decision, there has been calls to bypass the court and fast forward the construction through an executive order.

The demands have become more vociferous after Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, urged the government to come up with an "appropriate and requisite" law to build the temple.

Yesterday, Bhaiyyaji Joshi, a top functionary of the RSS, which is also the ideological mentor of the BJP, warned of "1992-like agitation" by right-wing groups if the temple construction was not started at the site of the demolished Babri Masjid soon.

Leaders of the BJP spoke up as well. Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav said it was "very unfortunate that dilly-dallying about Ram Mandir on the part of the judiciary before 1992, is being repeated". The RSS, he said, was only articulating the anxiety of Ram Mandir supporters.

Today, senior BJP leader and union minister Vijay Goel said, "People want the temple to be constructed -- whether it be by the Supreme Court's decision, constitutional law or any other discussion".

Union minister PP Chaudhary said the Supreme Court should take a call on the case quickly. "I can't say about the government, but my personal opinion is that if there is a judicial delay then a law can be made."