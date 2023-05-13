Yogi Adityanath's Message After BJP Sweeps UP Local Body Polls

This is the biggest victory for BJP in local body elections in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath said

Welcoming the BJP's victory in the Uttar Pradesh civic polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked voters and assured that his government will ensure development and good governance.

"With the efforts of BJP workers and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has been successful in mayor polls. This is the biggest victory for BJP in local body elections in Uttar Pradesh. I want to thank the voters for this mandate and assure them that the Uttar Pradesh government will ensure development and good governance," Mr Adityanath told the media this evening.

According to the latest trends, the BJP has been declared the winner in four civic bodies -- Jhansi, Ayodhya, Saharanpur and Vrindavan-Mathura -- and is leading in 13 other civic bodies.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, in a tweet, congratulated citizens and party workers on the stellar show.

He said the victory demonstrates public faith into Prime Minister Modi's guidance and the pro-people policies of the BJP's double engine government.

Samajwadi Party, the state's main opposition, has levelled multiple allegations of electoral malpractice and demanded a probe.

On a day it suffered a crushing defeat in Karnataka, the BJP had another piece of good news in Uttar Pradesh as its ally Apna Dal Sonelal won bypolls in Chhanbey and Suar.