"Get Your Act Together": Yogi Adityanath Warns Cops Including Unfit Ones

Yogi Adityanath said police must ensure criminals fear the law of the land. He also asked more than a dozen district police chiefs whether foot-patrolling was being conducted.

All India | | Updated: November 19, 2018 12:54 IST
Yogi Adityanath warned that any laxity on police chiefs' parts would invite stringent punishment (File)

Lucknow: 

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed police chiefs to ensure that unfit policemen were not put in charge of police stations.

At a review meeting through video conferencing late on Sunday, Yogi Adityanath also ordered the transfer of Additional Director General (ADG) Traffic MK Bashal, an official said on Monday.

Following growing complaints and spiraling numbers in crime cases, his BJP government has been under fire off late.

Yogi Adityanath warned that any laxity would invite stringent punishment. "Sudhar jayiye, warna hum sudhaar denge (Get your act together or I will teach you to)," he told the officials.

He also directed the district police chiefs of Ghaziabad, Noida, Sitapur, Jaunpur, Rampur, Ambedkarnagar, Bareilly, Bulandshahr and Allahabad to ensure that soaring crime graphs were contained and cases solved quickly.

There have reportedly been steady stream of complaints about traffic snarls, too.

He ordered traffic circle officer (CO) of Gorakhpur Santosh Singh be handed out compulsory retirement. Singh was accused of extorting money from vehicle drivers.

The chief minister said police must ensure criminals fear the law of the land.

He also asked more than a dozen district police chiefs whether foot-patrolling was being conducted.

