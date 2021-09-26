Yogi Adityanath Expands His Cabinet Today Ahead Of Polls: Sources

A crucial expansion of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet is imminent, sources have told NDTV, with six to seven new faces expected to be inducted into Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's team this evening.

The expansion comes months before Assembly polls in the politically key state and, with those elections in mind, is expected to include representation from across castes and communities.

Among the expected new faces are former Congress leader Jitin Prasada - who was once a close associate of Rahul Gandhi and the party's top Brahmin face in UP - swapped parties in June.

Sanjay Nishad of the Nishad Party, which is an ally of the BJP, is also expected to be included; this comes a few months after Mr Nishad expressed unhappiness with the BJP over his son and MP, Pravin Nishad, not being included in the mega reshuffle of the union cabinet.