PM Praises Yogi Adityanath: 'UP Leads The Way In Development Campaigns'

PM Modi launched a university in Aligarh named after a Jat icon.

Uttar Pradesh leads the way in development campaigns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today - months ahead of the state elections - as he launched a university named after a Jat icon in Aligarh.

"It gives me tremendous satisfaction that UP, which was once seen as a hindrance to the country's development, is today leading the biggest development campaigns of the country," the Prime Minister said at an event to mark the launch of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh.

"Uttar Pradesh is increasingly emerging as a favourable destination for national and international investors. This happens when a conducive environment is nurtured... and necessary resources are provided. Today, Uttar Pradesh has become a shining example of double benefit of double-engine government," PM Modi added while praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and taking a swipe at rivals who have used the "double-engine" dig in the past to attack the BJP.

