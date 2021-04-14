Yogi Adityanath Tests Positive For COVID-19, Self-Isolates

Yogi Adityanath said all activities of the state government are being conducted normally.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating himself, he tweeted this afternoon. The announcement comes a day after he went under isolation following some of his officials of his office testing positive for the virus. The 48-year-old said all activities of the state government are being conducted normally and urged those who came in contact with him in recent days to get themselves tested.

"When the initial symptoms were seen, I got myself tested for Covid and my report came back as positive. I am in self-isolation and fully following the instructions of physicians. I am doing all work virtually," he tweeted in Hindi.

Yogi Adityanath's announcement comes on the same as that of his predecessor, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who too has tested positive for COVID-19.

He had received the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 in Lucknow earlier this month.

Apart from monitoring the Covid situation in the state, the Chief Minister had been actively campaigning for his party, the BJP, in West Bengal that is voting in eight-phase assembly election.

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government ordered the closure of all schools till April 30. It also directed to impose night curfews from 9 pm to 6 am in districts reporting more than 100 new infections every day.

Uttar Pradesh recorded a single-day spike of 17,963 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 85 people died of the disease in the same period.