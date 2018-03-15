Yogi Adityanath Skips Event After Lok Sabha Bypoll Loss

Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to take part in the ongoing All India Lok Kala Sangam at Deendayal Shodh Sansthan on Thursday.
The organisers of the programme said that the chief minister's visit has been put off due to unavoidable reasons.
On BJP's loss in the by-elections, the deputy chief minister said, "Victory and defeat are part of politics...the party had posted an impressive win in the local body elections prior to this."
Comments
"The Yogi government is committed to bring out qualitative improvement in the education system and has taken steps in this direction," Mr Sharma said, adding that steps will now be taken to effectively check cheating cases in higher education.