Work On To Provide Drinking Water Facility To Drought-Hit Bundelkhand: Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said work was on to provide drinking water facility to drought-hit Bundelkhand region.

He alleged that Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions were neglected for decades but are now "developing rapidly" under his government.

The drinking water supply will be provided the parched Bundelkhand region through the ''Har Ghar Nal'' scheme, Yogi Adityanath said.

The chief minister was addressing a public meeting on the third day of the ''Ganga Yatra'' at the Government Inter College.

The five-day yatra is being taken out from Bijnor and Ballia respectively. Both the legs of the yatra will converge at Kanpur on January 31.

"Rs 6000-crore project has been prepared for Mirzapur. A medical college is being constructed and the shrine of Maa Vindhyavasini is also going to be developed in the district," Yogi Adityanath said.

"Our government is doing the work of cleaning the Ganga on war-footing. Sewer from Sisamau, Kanpur, earlier went directly into the Ganga and it poisoned the water. Now not a single drop of dirt falls in the river," he claimed.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Ganga Yatra is being taken out for a "great purpose", for which not only Yogi Adityanath but everyone should contribute.

"River Ganga provides salvation to us not only in this world but hereafter too," he said.

Through the ''Namami Gange'' project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the work of making the Ganga clean in 2014 but the then Uttar Pradesh government did not contribute to this work, Tomar said.

State BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh said the SP, the BSP and the Congress "committed a lot of loot" in the state.

"The SP and the BSP had brought Uttar Pradesh on the verge of destruction and at such time you handed over the reins of the state to Yogi Adityanath," he told people.