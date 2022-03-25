Pilot Rajiv Pratap Rudy Flies Leaders To Yogi Adityanath's Swearing-In Ceremony In Lucknow

Rajiv Pratap Rudy posted a video of him making the in-flight announcement to welcome all fliers

BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who is a trained pilot, flew fellow politicians, including Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, in an IndiGo flight to Lucknow for the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath on Friday. In a video shared on his Twitter account, Mr Rudy said that there were nearly 40 parliamentarians aboard the flight to Lucknow.

The video also showed Mr Rudy in pilot's uniform, and making the in-flight announcement to welcome all the passengers. The BJP spokesperson said it was a great occasion to fly the parliamentarians.

“Together, with my colleagues in Parliament, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath Ji as the chief minister for the second time,” Mr Rudy, 59, tweeted in Hindi. “Uttar Pradesh is ready to play an important role in honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's determination to build a ‘New India',” the former civil aviation and skill development minister added.

The video also showed Mr Rudy taking a selfie with Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Sunil Singh, BJP lawmaker from Chatra Lok Sabha constituency in Jharkhand.

Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for a second time in a mega event at a packed Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several dignitaries and political leaders attended the event. Besides Yogi Adityanath, who led his party to a huge victory, 52 ministers were sworn in.

In the assembly elections that ended on March 10, BJP won 255 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, returning to power for a second consecutive term in the politically crucial state. Its allies won another 18 seats. The BJP's nearest rival, Samajwadi Party, managed to win 111 seats.

Like earlier, Yogi Adityanath will continue to have two deputies — Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak — to assist him in governance.