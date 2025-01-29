Yogi Adityanath Orders Probe, Rs 25 Lakh Compensation For Maha Kumbh Stampede

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday ordered a judicial inquiry to find the reasons that led to the stampede at the Maha Kumbh in which 30 people died and 60 were injured.
Yogi Adityanath also announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each for the family of people who lost their lives.
The three-member inquiry panel would be headed by retired judge Harsh Kumar and also include former DGP VK Gupta and retired IAS officer DK Singh.
The chief minister said a separate police inquiry would also be conducted into the whole issue.
"It is important to get to the bottom of the whole episode on how such a tragedy occurred," a visibly emotional Adityanath said, adding the chief secretary and DGP would visit the Maha Kumbh on Thursday for an in-depth probe into the tragic incident.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world