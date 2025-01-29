Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Yogi Adityanath Orders Probe, Rs 25 Lakh Compensation For Maha Kumbh Stampede

Yogi Adityanath also announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each for the family of people who lost their lives.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Yogi Adityanath Orders Probe, Rs 25 Lakh Compensation For Maha Kumbh Stampede
The chief minister said a separate police inquiry would also be conducted into the whole issue.
Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday ordered a judicial inquiry to find the reasons that led to the stampede at the Maha Kumbh in which 30 people died and 60 were injured.

Yogi Adityanath also announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each for the family of people who lost their lives.

The three-member inquiry panel would be headed by retired judge Harsh Kumar and also include former DGP VK Gupta and retired IAS officer DK Singh.

The chief minister said a separate police inquiry would also be conducted into the whole issue.

"It is important to get to the bottom of the whole episode on how such a tragedy occurred," a visibly emotional Adityanath said, adding the chief secretary and DGP would visit the Maha Kumbh on Thursday for an in-depth probe into the tragic incident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Maha Kumbh Stampede, Maha Kumbh Stampede Incident
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.