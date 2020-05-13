Yogi Adityanath Orders Officials To Set Up 'Land Bank' For New Industries In State

Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to ensure proper sanitation at quarantine centres, shelters (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked officials to give momentum to the plan for providing employment to migrant workers as well as to encourage industrial development in the state in order to ensure restoration of the economy hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

Yogi Adityanath has directed the state's industrial development and revenue departments to set up a "land bank" to make land available for new industries, a UP government spokesperson said.

The chief minister has also asked officials to increase the capacity of quarantine centres with large numbers of migrants returning to the state.

According to the official, the chief minister has directed that arrangements be made for community kitchens to provide food to the migrants returning to the state and for proper sanitation facilities at quarantine centres and shelter homes.

Yogi Adityanath has reiterated that it needs to be ensured that those returning do not have to walk on foot and that they are provided with vehicles to their destination. He also stressed on proper screening of all the migrants and their quarantine and proper arrangement for their treatment in case they are found unwell, the official said.

"The chief minister, who is reviewing the lockdown situation, has directed that since a large number of migrant workers are returning to the state there is a need to increase the capacity of quarantine centres," the spokesperson said.

The chief minister also asked officials to provide lists of workers and labourers of other states who are presently in Uttar Pradesh and want to return to their home states.

Stressing on the necessity of social distancing, Yogi Adityanath said it should be strictly followed in shops, mandis and banks.

The chief minister stressed on strengthening the surveillance committees set up in rural and urban areas and for a continued dialogue of its members with staff of the Chief Minister's helpline.

Yogi Adityanath has directed for strict compliance of the lockdown in Agra, Meerut and Kanpur, the spokesperson said.

He has directed all nursing homes in the state to follow the safety protocol against coronavirus infection while providing medical facilities.

He has also directed for providing PPE kits, N95 masks, sanitizers to hospitals and stressed on increasing the capacity of COVID-19 hospitals to one lakh beds, the spokesperson said.