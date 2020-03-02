No Need To Worry About Coronavirus If You Overcome Mental Stress: Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister counted multiple benefits of Yoga at the event. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that life-threatening health issues like heart attack and Coronavirus can be avoided if a person overcomes mental stress.

Addressing people after inaugurating a Yoga event in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, the Chief Minister counted multiple benefits of Yoga and described it as a way to maintain physical and mental health.

He further said that issues related to mental fitness (Manokayik bimariya) are the biggest health problems being faced by people globally and if a person can avoid severe health issues if he gets rid of them.

"...if a person overcomes mental illness, then he/she will not suffer from blood pressure, heart attack, kidney failure, liver disfunction, or even Coronavirus. He will be able to keep himself fit and healthy," Yogi Adityanath said while counting benefits of Yoga.

(Duniya ki sabse badi zarurat hai ki use manokayik bimariyon se mukti chahiye, yani man aur sharir se judi huyi jo vyadhiya hain, unse use mukti chahiye, aur manokayik bimariyo se vyakti ne agar mukti paa li, yani mansik tanaav se agar usne mukti paa li to na use blood pressure hone wala hai, na Heart Attack hone wala hai, na usko kidney failure hone wala hai, na uska liver kharab hone wala hai, aur na hi usko kisi prakaar ke Coronavirus ke chakkar mein aane ki hi avshyakta hi padegi, vah apne aapko swasth va sundar banaye rakhne mein safal hoga)

The Chief Minister's comments come at a time when there have been more than 3,000 deaths globally due to the Coronavirus epidemic and scientists have been struggling to discover a cure to the disease.

Coronavirus, which was later renamed as COVID-19, originated in China first and spread to more than 60 countries later, AFP reports.

There have been a total of five confirmed cases reported in India. The Union Health Ministry has said as the government stepped up its efforts to detect and check the infection.

The Chief Minister's also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking Yoga to the world.

"The credit for the prestige accorded to yoga internationally goes to the prime minister. It is due to his efforts that more than 192 countries in the world are connected with yoga today," Yogi Adityanath said was quoted saying by news agency PTI.

Yogi Adityanath was also joined by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at the event, who said that India is known in the world as the land of Yoga.

"Yoga is our identity. It is a matter of pride for us that India is now going to the world with its identity under Narendra Modi's leadership," Mr Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The ''yog mahotsav'' event is held in Rishikesh every year from Mar 1 to Mar 7.