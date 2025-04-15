"<i>Laaton Ke Bhoot...</i>": Yogi Adityanath On Bengal Violence During Waqf Protest

Attacking the Mamata Banerjee government over the violence in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said "Bengal is burning" and its Chief Minister is "silent". He also said "danda" -- meaning stick -- is the "only treatment for rioters".

Addressing a gathering in Hardoi, Mr Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh witnessed riots every 2-3 days before 2017, when the BJP came to power. "Danda is the only treatment for rioters. You can see, Bengal is burning. The Chief Minister is silent. She is calling rioters 'peace ambassadors'," he said.

Mr Adityanath then used a Hindi idiom. "Laton ke bhoot baaton se kahan manne wale hain (Those who understand only the language of beatings don't understand words)," he said. "In the name of secularism, they have given freedom to rioters. The government is silent. Such anarchy should be controlled," he said.

Three people were killed at Murshidabad in north Bengal and homes of many families were destroyed after protests against the Waqf law amendments turned violent. Following the Calcutta High Court's intervention, central forces have been deployed in the violence-hit areas and they are conducting regular patrolling to restore public confidence.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed for calm and asked people to avoid violence. She has said the law in question has been brought by the Centre, and not the state government. She has also said she does not support the amendments to the Waqf law, which governs the management of Waqf properties across the country.

Main opposition BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress government of appeasement and said her vote bank politics had emboldened radical elements and forced Hindus to flee their homes to escape violence.