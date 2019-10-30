Yogi Adityanath Meets Mulayam Singh Yadav, Conveys Diwali Greetings

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Mulayam Singh Yadav's at his residence this morning

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today met Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence in Lucknow.

The Chief Minister reached Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence at Vikramaditya Marg in the morning to personally meet and convey Diwali greetings to him, a senior government official said.

During the meeting, Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder Shivpal Singh Yadav was also present.

The official said it was a "courtesy meeting" to extend Diwali greetings.

Lucknow: CM Yogi Adityanath paid a courtesy visit to former CM and Samajwadi Party (SP) Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence today. Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder Shivpal Yadav also present. pic.twitter.com/eHfKd1S53R - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 30, 2019

Yogi Adityanath had also met the 79-year-old former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in June this year to enquire about his health.



