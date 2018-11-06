Yogi Adityanath Likely To Make Big Announcement At Grand Diwali Celebration In Ayodhya Today: Live Updates

The celebrations this year are also very significant because of the huge political focus on the Ram temple issue, which has gained momentum ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 06, 2018 15:40 IST
Yogi Adityanath is expected to make a big announcement today, during his visit to Ayodhya.

New Delhi: 

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya today for the finale of the grand Diwali celebration in the city. He will be accompanied by South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-Sook. Unlike the annual Diwali celebration in Ayodhya being a day-long event, this time the celebrations have been on for three days, today being the finale.

Yogi Adityanath is expected to make a big announcement today, during his visit to the historically important city. He is likely to announce plans for a grand statue of Lord Ram in his birthplace Ayodhya. Government sources said land for the statue will be acquired by the Uttar Pradesh government but the actual statue might be partially crowd-funded.

The biggest draw from today's Diwali celebration in Ayodhya will be the lighting of 3 lakh diyas along the banks of the Saryu river. It will be an attempt at a world record that the government narrowly missed last year. Around 1.7 lakh diyas were lit last year.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Ayodhya Diwali celebrations:


Nov 06, 2018
15:40 (IST)

UP Chief Minister addresses the gathering in Ayodhya:
  • Ties between Korea and India go back a long way in history... We all know that nearly 2000 years ago, the princess of Ayodhya had married the prince of Korea.
  • The Korean First Lady's visit to Ayodhya will take the cultural ties between India and Korea to new heights.

Nov 06, 2018
15:37 (IST)
The state government had announced the building plans for the statue last year, but there has been no concrete action on the ground. Government sources said land for the statue will be acquired by the Uttar Pradesh government but the actual statue might be partially crowd-funded. The Sardar Patel statue in Gujarat cost a whopping Rs. 2500-plus crore.
Nov 06, 2018
15:32 (IST)
Nov 06, 2018
15:29 (IST)
The chief minister is likely to make a big announcement today regarding the details of a statue of Lord Ram the government is planning to build in Ayodhya.
Nov 06, 2018
15:24 (IST)
While inaugurating the Stadium, Yogi Adityanath said, "We plan to promote not just cricket, but all sports across the country. Our Prime Minister has a grand vision for sports in India. We aim to set up large playgrounds in all villages across the country."
Nov 06, 2018
15:24 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated 'Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium' in Lucknow on Tuesday. Earlier called the "Ekana International Cricket Stadium", it has been renamed to honour former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the chief minister announced.

Nov 06, 2018
15:17 (IST)
South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-Sook reches accompanied UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Ayodhya 

Nov 06, 2018
14:51 (IST)
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives in Ayodhya for the grand Diwali celebrations.
